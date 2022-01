The City of Kimberley will be picking up Christmas trees next week, or you can take them to the Transfer Station.

Still have your Christmas tree up? The City of Kimberley will be making one pass through neighbourhoods next week, January 10 to 14, 2022 to pick up any remaining trees. This will be weather dependent. Just leave your tree at your regular garbage collection site and make sure it won’t interfere with collection trucks.

You can also take your tree to the Kimberley Transfer Station for safe disposal.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter