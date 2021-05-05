City of Kimberley will pick up your yard waste

Yard waste can be dropped off for free at Columbia Shuswap Regional District landfills. (File photo)

The annual spring clean up in underway in Kimberley and residents have an opportunity to have yard waste picked up by city vehicles.

There are two pickup days for each area. Pickup began on May 3 and will continue into next week.

If your garbage is normally picked up on Tuesdays, your date for pickup began on May 3 and will be repeated on May 10; Wednesdays, pickup began May 4 and again on May 11; Thursdays, May 5 and 12; and Fridays May 6 and 13. Please note that pick up days do not coincide with regular garbage pickup days.

Please place your yard waste out at your normal pickup spot by 7 am. on the designated day. Pickup is one time per household with a maximum volume of one half-ton load. All yard waste must be put in paper bags, no plastic will be accepted, and tagged Yard Waste. Branches, 4 feet and under, can be tied into bundles.

The City defines yard waste as waste from garden or horticultural activities which includes grass, leaves, sod, plants, branches under four feet, hedge clippings and more.

Do not include branches over four feet, fridges, freezers, air conditioners, vehicles, construction refuse, rocks or dirt, oil or used oil filters, tires or any special wastes as defined by the Ministry of Environment.

