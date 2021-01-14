The Health Centre society is applying for a grant for improvements to the third floor of the Health Centre. Bulletin file.

City of Kimberley will provide interim financing to Health Centre Society for building improvements

City will provide funds only if grant application is approved

The City of Kimberley will partner with the Kimberley Health Care Society to provide interim financing of up to $1,130,250 for renovations to the health centre. The City will also provide cost overruns of up to $100,000 out of the general operating capital reserve.

The Health Centre Society is applying for a grant to cover the renovations, and City Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks says the city will only be paying out the funds if the grant is approved.

The interim financing is necessary because of the way the grant pays out, Hendricks says.

“Under that grant stream, the society would have to submit periodic claims. The society has to pay the bills in advance and they don’t have that kind of cash so the city will pay and the society will reimburse it.”

“City staff in conjunction with the Kimberley Health Centre Society have determined that upgrades to the Kimberley Health Centre would be a worthy project for this grant program,” said the report to council. “Built in 1959, the building operated as a hospital until it was closed in 2002 as a part of regionalization of health services in BC. The City of Kimberley purchased the building, commissioned a condition assessment and determined that the structure was sound and of high value to the community. The Kimberley Health Centre Society was formed to operate the building and title was transferred to that organization. Over time the entire main floor of the building and parts of the lower floor were renovated and now house the community’s Primary Health Care Centre with several other tenants.

“The Health Centre is a vitally important asset for our community but is not financially sustainable with the entire 13,000 square foot upper floor remaining unoccupied. Kimberley is a fast growing community and pressure is increasing to find more space for health related services. Bringing the upper floor into compliance with current building codes will allow the society to lease additional space, meet the community’s growing needs, and provide a revenue stream that ensures the long term viability of the Centre.”

Work will include a new HVAC system, radon gas mitigation work, elevator repairs and more.

