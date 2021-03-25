City of Kimberley wins financial reporting award for third time

The City of Kimberley has won the Candian Award for Financial Reporting for the third year in a row. Bulletin file.

For the third year in a row the city of Kimberley’s annual financial report has won the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting. The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada and encourages municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance of officials preparing the reports.

The annual financial report has been judged by impartial Canadian Review Committee members to meet the high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the municipality’s financial story and to motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

“This is an important award,” said Mayor Don McCormick while congratulating Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks and his team. “It talks to transparency and the way our finance department communicates to citizens.”

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

