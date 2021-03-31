City of Kimberley and United Steelworkers Local 1-405 reach four-year collective agreement. Paul Rodgers file.

City reaches four-year agreement with United Steelworkers 1-405

After negotiating for a year, The City of Kimberley has officially reached a four-year collective agreement with the United Steelworkers Local 1-405.

This will see wage increases of 1.43 per cent, 1.43 per cent, 2 per cent and 2 per cent for Outside and Aquatic employees per year over the four-year agreement.

Inside employees will get raises of 2.48 per cent, 2.48 per cent, 2 per cent and 2 per cent increases respectively.

This new agreement replaces the previous contract which expired on Feb. 29 2020.

These wage increases will bring Inside employees to parity with Outside employees during the course of the contract, which has been a goal the City and the Union have been striving to achieve.

The agreement also includes increased health benefits and weekend winter road maintenance shifts to improve safety.

“The City of Kimberley values our employees and looks forward to continuing to provide Kimberley residents with exceptional service,” the City said in a release.


