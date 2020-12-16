Kimberley Creek has flooded several times in recent years. The City is applying for a grant to help move excess water more easily to Mark Creek. Bulletin file photo.

City seeks funding for flood mitigation project

The project would help move excess water more easily to Mark Creek from Coronation Park area

The fact that Kimberley Creek, which runs through Morrison Subdivision, has flooded several times, is an issue the city has been grappling with for many years.

A two-phase plan to deal with the excess water has been prepared, and the City will be applying to the Adaptation, Resilience and Disaster Mitigation grant stream for funding for the project, estimated to be about $10 million.

Chris Mummery, Manager of Operations, told Council last week that while the project will prevent the risk of back up around the 100 block of Wallingers Avenue and help water escape Morrison Sub more easily, it will not necessarily prevent flooding to residences in the low lying areas of the subdivision.

In a report to Council, Mummery explained the issue.

“The City of Kimberley has experienced localized flooding in the downtown area adjacent to Centennial Park during freshet and intense storms resulting in property damage and inconvenience. The flooding has resulted in the unexpected need to employ emergency measures, including unplanned earth berms and staff time, and has prompted the City to investigate the cause of the flooding with the intention to avoid uncontrolled flooding in the future.

The existing infrastructure that currently receives flow from Kimberley Creek and Lois Creek cannot attenuate nor convey the volume of the intense storm run off. As a result, flooding occurs in the vicinity of Centennial Park. In order to move forward, the City plans to make improvements to the infrastructure to avoid ongoing damage, and reduce public risk and inconvenience related to flooding.

The current funding opportunity will allow the City to complete the project and mitigate this issue.”

The project will involve lowering ground elevation in Coronation Park to minimize back up, and secondly, lowering the high point in the 100 block of Wallinger and creating higher capacity infrastructure to carry the water to Mark Creek.

