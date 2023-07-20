City seeks public engagement for development of Parks and Facilities Master Plan

The City of Kimberley is set to launch the engagement phase for the development of its Parks and Facilities Master Plan.

The plan aims to “enhance and improve the city’s parks, recreational facilities, infrastructure, ensuring that they meet the needs and aspirations of the Kimberley community now and into the future,” according to a release issued July 19.

“The City of Kimberley recognizes the importance of public input in shaping the development of our parks and facilities. To gather valuable insights from residents, we are implementing a multi-faceted engagement approach. While a comprehensive survey is planned for the fall, we invite all community members to participate in the initial phase.”

To contribute your ideas and suggestions, visit engagekimberley.ca

One of the main ways to engage is an interactive online map, where you’re able to drop a pin on certain locations; areas you feel are fine the way they are, or need improvement, or need new infrastructure.

This provides the City with geographically-specific feedback that will help staff better understand the needs of the community.

Residents are also able to share general ideas on the Engage Kimberley page instead of using the map. Sounding boards have also been set up at the Kimberley Aquatic Centre, and other pop-up locations throughout the summer, that residents can utilize as well.

The City said this engagement phase will also feature targeted outreach to various community organizations, sports clubs, schools and other stakeholders, to ensure they have a wide range of perspectives.

“The City will actively seek input from individuals with varying backgrounds and interests to create a plan that is inclusive and responsive to the needs of all residents,” the City said. “Stay tuned for information about community-wide open houses and more formal stakeholder roundtables coming in September.”

Following this engagement phase, the data and feedback collected will then be analyzed to develop the Parks and Facilities Master Plan that will align with the vision and values of the community, and outline a road map for the development, enhancement and maintenance of that parks and facilities going forward.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter