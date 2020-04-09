City suspends backyard fires until further notice

Coinciding with a provincial open fire ban across the region, the City of Kimberley has suspended all backyard fire permits until further notice in an effort to maintain the highest possible air quality, a consideration for people with respiratory problems.

The other main reason behind this ban is to reduce any potential unnecessary calls to the Kimberley Fire Department.

CSA-approved gas burning appliances including outdoor heaters and barbecues are still permitted, provided they are used in accordance with manufacturer guidelines.


