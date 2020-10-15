City Council has directed staff to apply for a grant that would cover 90 per cent of the costs needed to repair Centre 64's roof and truss system. Paul Rodgers photo.

City to apply for grant that would cover 90 per cent of Centre 64 roof repairs

Kimberley City Council voted to direct staff to apply to the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities Program in order to fund the renovation and repair of Centre 64’s roof and truss system.

Council also decided that the City’s portion of the costs associated with this project be funded through the Facility Reno/Repair Reserve.

Councillor Dalum said he’s “100 per cent in favour of this, this is the way we need to use our money, so I’m definitely behind staff and appreciate this.”

According to the document presented to Council, the intent of the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities stream is to fund projects that will support a variety of areas including food security, reliable road, air or marine infrastructure, Indigenous health and educational facilities and community, culture and recreation.

The joint provincial/federal funding model would provide up to 90 per cent of the total eligible project costs.

“Centre 64 is an important part of the vibrant culture that exists in Kimberley and this facility serves residents and visitors in many ways,” the document presented to Council said. “The City continues to show support to Centre 64 by continuing to incrementally improve the use and functionality of the building through projects like this one. It is anticipated that the loss of this facility would have a considerable impact on the community and specifically the arts community.”

Centre 64 currently experiences leakages onto its floor and walls when it rains or when snow and ice melts on its roof. IT is suspected that the leakage is primarily caused by the building’s metal roof being stressed from ice build-up throughout the winter months.

It’s also caused by a lack of insulation in the north facing and low slope portion of the roof, resulting in ice damming.

An engineering firm completed a report that indicated the condition of the roof truss structure does not meet NBCC 2010 building code requirements and therefore needs to be replaced.

Pam Walsh said that Centre 64 would prefer if work on the building didn’t start until September 2021, after their busy season, and that six weeks after it begins the work should be complete.

City Council approved a budget of $342,392 for the completion of the project in 2020 as outlined in the 2020-2024 Five Year Financial Plan Bylaw No. 2660. The funding source for these costs was a 65 per cent grant with the remaining 35 per cent, a total of $119,837 coming from the Facility Reno/Repair Reserve Fund.

The project has now been moved to next year but it remains dependent on grant funding and its revised budget comes in at $411,100. The current grant seeks 90 per cent of the project’s cost, or $369,990, meaning the remaining funds to be pulled from the Facility Reno/Repair Reserve would be $41,110.

paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
