City to apply for grant to rejuvenate Cominco Gardens

No flowers were blooming at Cominco Gardens last summer. Jim Webster file

The city of Kimberley has an opportunity to apply for a grant that is rather uncommon, that being one that funds the rejuvenation of a tourism infrastructure piece, rather than a new build.

City CAO Scott Sommerville says that grant opportunities like that don’t come around very often.

The decision has been made to apply for the B.C. Destination Development funding to rejuvenate Cominco Gardens.

Since the closure of the Kimberley Community Development Society, which used to operate Cominco Gardens, in the fall of 2021, they have fallen into disrepair. Nothing was planted last summer and there was a great deal of concern in the community about the state of the gardens.

In a report to council, Sommerville said that the “Activate” stream funds up to $1,000,000 per project, and is aimed at projects that will build or rejuvenate tourism infrastructure, visitor amenities, and tourist attractions.

“Projects must be shovel-ready. Restoring Kimberley’s once iconic Cominco Gardens to its former glory will meet the program goals of the repairing and rejuvenating existing tourism infrastructure and amenities. Cominco Gardens is listed on many websites outlining the ‘Top Things to Do in Kimberley’ including popular Trip Advisor, Must Do Canada and many other local, national and international tourism planning websites. City-branded wayfinding signage throughout town directs tourists to visit Cominco Gardens. Revitalizing the Gardens will ensure our visitors experience is a memorable, robust and worthwhile one. Rejuvenation will also help attract new events to Kimberley, such as last year’s successful Kaleidoscope Festival concert. Several community groups and volunteers are interested in supporting revitalization in the space and would like to use it for outdoor events, workshops and seminars moving forward.”

The city is putting out a tender for expressions of interest in the project should the funding be secured.

The project will consist of:

• installing wildlife fencing to protect garden beds from urban deer

• relocation of the Memorial Rose Gardens to a more accessible area of the Gardens

• restoration of the memorial wall

• repair or reconstruction of pathways, stairs, and railings to increase accessibility

• repair of retaining walls

• replacement of old benches and tables

• refurbishing of the public washrooms

• restoration of the exterior of the Cominco Gardens House

• installation and repair of irrigation systems throughout the property

Council was generally enthusiastic about the opportunity, although Coun. Sandra Roberts pointed out that consideration would have to be given for adequate parking, especially if the Health Centre Society is successful in renting out the top floor of the former hospital facility which overlooks the gardens.

Mayor Don McCormick cautioned against getting too excited about it.

“It’s only an application. It doesn’t mean we have the money. We need to be realistic.”

Council voted to put out the tender, dependent on whether grant money was received.

