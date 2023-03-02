City to bypass public hearings on two development projects

Council can bypass public hearings of the proposed zoning change is in compliance with OCP

The site of the proposed commercial development in Marysville. City of Kimberley file

A provision under the Local Government Act allows for a municipal government to bypass a public hearing on a zoning change if the requested change is consistent with that community’s Official Community Plan (OCP).

Kimberley City Council decided to use that provision on two separate zoning applications.

There will be no public hearings for these applications.

304th St. Marysville

First is an application in Marysville by Tyee Log Homes. They wish to rezone lands on 304th Street from Automobile Commercial Zone C-3 to Commercial zone C-1. Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock explained that one of the former uses of the land was a gas station, which was decommissioned quite some time ago, and the lot has sat vacant. Pollock said the proponent had received a certificate of compliance to develop the land some time ago.

The land is already scheduled Commercial under the OCP, hence the recommendation of no public hearing. The plan is to develop four multiple-unit buildings with two to five residential units and up to two commercial units per building.

Mayor Don McCormick said anyone who had a comment could still write in to the city, there just wouldn’t be a hearing.

“It’s nice to see development on that property,” he said.

Pollock noted that skipping the public hearing speeds up the process considerably.

99 Fernie Street

A public hearing will also be skipped for the 99 Fernie Street development.

Council had approved a zoning amendment for the property, owned by Lois Creek Developments, to develop townhouses. The zone was switched to allow for more than a 16-unit development.

READ: Fernie Street development rezoning proceeds

However, since that time, Council passed their Housing Availability and Affordability Amendments, which allows for more flexible R-2 zoning. The applicant would now like to go back to R-2 zoning on the property, which the believe offers them more development potential for the site.

This would put the land back in line with the R-2 zoning on surrounding properties, and thus Planning felt a hearing was not necessary.

The plan is for six duplex buildings, five with secondary suite allowances, some attached the building, some to garages, with 17 units overall.

The amended R-2 zoning allows for secondary suites.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

