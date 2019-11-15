City to conduct Non-Residential Gap Analysis

Study will look at where opportunities may be available for light industry and retail in Kimberley

The City of Kimberley will be conducting what’s called a Non-Residential Gap Analysis, the results of which will assist in assessing, identifying and defining light industrial and retail opportunities in the city. Specifically, the study will look for where there might be gaps in the current market.

The City has retained the services of FBM Architecture and MDB Insight to conduct the Non-Residential Gap Analysis for the community.

As part of this study, the project team will be conducting research with residents and local businesses. A random telephone survey of 200 residents asking about their shopping patterns and preferences will be conducted in the coming weeks. Researchers will also be reaching out to business operators and owners to gather input on the local market.

“One of the most important tools to support local business and attract new investment to a community is a Non-Residential Gap Analysis,” said Schaun Goodeve, Manager of Economic Development. “The study is a best practice and is used by communities across the world to help grow and diversify their economies.

“This project will give existing and potential business owners a clear understanding of what the current market gaps are so that they can increase their competitiveness. Unique to this project is the inclusion of a light industrial analysis that will assist the City with attracting and growing business in this sector.”

Anyone interested in providing input can do so by contacting Schaun Goodeve at sgoodeve@kimberley.ca 

The project is already underway and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8
Next story
Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD

Just Posted

City to conduct Non-Residential Gap Analysis

Study will look at where opportunities may be available for light industry and retail in Kimberley

The journey to the 2020 BC Performing Arts Festival

An Interview with Tim Plait : This is the first in a series of features on the 2020 Performing Arts BC Provincial Festival, which Cranbrook is hosting

Family of man missing for three years issues plea for information

Daniel Curtis Ladd was last seen leaving his home in Cranbrook in August 2016

Fire destroys house in downtown Cranbrook

Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of 2nd Street North, across from Western Financial Place, to find a residence that was “significantly involved in a fire”

Government needs to step up to address $10M RCMP budget deficit: Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison says governments need to ensure rural communities are protected

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

‘The unexamined life,’ and other subversive ideas

Yme Woensdregt People today consider Socrates to be one of the world’s… Continue reading

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Highlights from the latest RDEK board meeting

For the Bulletin RDEK Board Meetings are open to the public. For… Continue reading

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

LETTER: Thank you, FOCUS

Some might not be aware of the small community group, FOCUS, which… Continue reading

Most Read