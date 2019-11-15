City to conduct Non-Residential Gap Analysis

Study will look at where opportunities may be available for light industry and retail in Kimberley

The City of Kimberley will be conducting what’s called a Non-Residential Gap Analysis, the results of which will assist in assessing, identifying and defining light industrial and retail opportunities in the city. Specifically, the study will look for where there might be gaps in the current market.

The City has retained the services of FBM Architecture and MDB Insight to conduct the Non-Residential Gap Analysis for the community.

As part of this study, the project team will be conducting research with residents and local businesses. A random telephone survey of 200 residents asking about their shopping patterns and preferences will be conducted in the coming weeks. Researchers will also be reaching out to business operators and owners to gather input on the local market.

“One of the most important tools to support local business and attract new investment to a community is a Non-Residential Gap Analysis,” said Schaun Goodeve, Manager of Economic Development. “The study is a best practice and is used by communities across the world to help grow and diversify their economies.

“This project will give existing and potential business owners a clear understanding of what the current market gaps are so that they can increase their competitiveness. Unique to this project is the inclusion of a light industrial analysis that will assist the City with attracting and growing business in this sector.”

Anyone interested in providing input can do so by contacting Schaun Goodeve at sgoodeve@kimberley.ca

The project is already underway and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2020.



