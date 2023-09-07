City to host open house for Kimberley Parks and Facilities Master Plan

The City of Kimberley is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to allow the community to learn about and share their input on the Parks and Facilities Master Plan. Paul Rodgers file.

The City of Kimberley has invited the community to an open house on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to give residents a chance to share their input on the Parks and Facilities Master Plan.

The open house is at Centennial Hall at 100 4th Ave., anytime between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“This is a unique opportunity for residents to have their voices heard and play a crucial role in shaping the future of parks and facilities in our city,” the City said.

The purpose of the Kimberley Parks and Facilities Master Plan is to enhance the city’s recreational spaces including parks and public facilities. The plan was developed through collaboration with the residents of Kimberley as well as experts and stakeholders, to “ensure it aligns with the needs and aspirations of Kimberley’s diverse population.”

According to the City this meeting will allow residents to get an in-depth look into the master plan’s development process and objectives, and share thoughts, ideas and suggestions.

There will also be a draw to enter to win a $100 gift card to a Kimberley business of the winner’s choice.

All residents of the community, including families, students and seniors, are welcome to attend and participate in the development of the plan.

If you are unable to attend you are able to provide feedback by participating in an online survey, which will be mailed out to each house with a unique access code.

To learn more about the Kimberley Parks and Facilities Master Plan and the open house event, visit engagekimberley.ca



