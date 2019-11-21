City to host wildfire management open house

The City of Kimberley has a number of different projects underway in terms of wildfire risk reduction.

First, there is fuel management work being carried out within city limits.

then there is the Kimberley Southwest Wildfire Risk Reduction project, which involves working with many stakeholders in the St. Mary Valley.

Ad finally, the city is collecting historic watershed data, with the goal of understanding who wildfires behaved historically in Kimberley’s watersheds.

Next Tuesday, November 26 at 6 p.m. the public is invited to Centennial Hall for a Wildfire Management Open House.

The open house is an opportunity for all residents to learn about all the ongoing projects, and the collaboration between the City, the Province and industry.

AT the open house will be members of the Kimberley Fire Department, the BC Wildfire Service, Provincial Department of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and technical specialists.

Management areas to be discussed include the Kimberley Nordic Centre, Kimberley Nature Park, Levirs Avenue, Forest Crowne Estates, lower Matthew Creek and others.



