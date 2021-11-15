There will still be plenty of room for outdoor concerts beside Centre 64. Bulletin file

There will still be plenty of room for outdoor concerts beside Centre 64. Bulletin file

City to sell two commercial lots on Wallinger beside Centre 64

The City of Kimberley intends to sell two lots on Wallinger Avenue beside Centre 64, and develop a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arts Council to commit a third lot on Deer Park Avenue over to them.

Currently the parking lot at Centre 64 is comprised of four lots, three of them owned by the city, one by the Arts Council. The Arts Council lot is closest to the Centre 64 building, fronting on Deer Park Avenue. With the city committing the second lot fronting on Deer Park to the Arts Council, there will still be ample room for outdoor concerts and other events.

The two lots on Wallinger are zoned commercial and will be sold as such.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: 290 homes in Princeton under evacuation as flooding causes chaos
Next story
Emergency boarding, hotline launched for animals evacuated in B.C. floods

Just Posted

There will still be plenty of room for outdoor concerts beside Centre 64. Bulletin file
City to sell two commercial lots on Wallinger beside Centre 64

The Kimberley Farmers’ Market on Howard Street. Trixie Pacis file
Kimberley Farmers’ Market had successful season

A slide has closed the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Transportation BC/Twitter)
British Columbians warned to brace for further torrential rain, flooding through Monday

Cokato Creek has overflowed its banks prompting the closure of Cokato Road in the 4500 block. (Image courtesy of Brendan Morgan, City of Fernie)
Flooding, detours and an evacuation: Elk Valley drenched by torrential rain