City to sell two commercial lots on Wallinger beside Centre 64

The City of Kimberley intends to sell two lots on Wallinger Avenue beside Centre 64, and develop a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arts Council to commit a third lot on Deer Park Avenue over to them.

Currently the parking lot at Centre 64 is comprised of four lots, three of them owned by the city, one by the Arts Council. The Arts Council lot is closest to the Centre 64 building, fronting on Deer Park Avenue. With the city committing the second lot fronting on Deer Park to the Arts Council, there will still be ample room for outdoor concerts and other events.

The two lots on Wallinger are zoned commercial and will be sold as such.



