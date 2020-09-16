City to upgrade outdoor hockey rinks in Townsite, Swan Avenue

City of Kimberley will also put out a call for volunteers to maintain outdoor rinks

The City of Kimberley have begun upgrades on the Lois Creek outdoor hockey rink in Townsite, with maintenance also soon to begin on the Swan Avenue outdoor rink.

The Townsite Rink will see its old chain link fence replaced with brand-new safety netting, the rebuilding of its arena boards, some fresh paint and crack sealing done on the playing surfaces.

“We want to provide people with lots of options for outdoor play as we know that’s the safest place [to] recreate,” said manager of parks and facilities Brett Clark.

“The rinks will be good options for getting outside. We will put a call out later in the fall for volunteers to help support rink maintenance. Watch for that announcement coming soon.”

If you need any further information, contact Clark at 250-427-9671 or bclark@kimberley.ca


