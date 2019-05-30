City urges residents to keep garbage secure

This particular bear, with a very distinctive face, has been a common sight in Lower Blarchmont this spring. Jim Nakoneshny/Kimberley Wildlife Report Facebook File

Bears are being sighted all over Kimberley this spring. In fact, City of Kimberley staff say residents are reporting a higher number than normal.

In a press release, the City is urging residents to do their part to reduce bear attractants, including the biggest one, household garbage.

Earlier this week, Kimberley City Council received a letter from a resident asking for temporary community garbage bins, and Council had an extensive discussion about it. (See story, page 2).

Managing attractants includes following the bylaws on garbage collection.

Those bylaws state that garbage must be set out on the day of collection in your neighbourhood, and no earlier than 5 a.m. On non-collection days, homeowners must keep their carts in a secure location.

Other ways to reduce bear attractants include:

Taking smelly garbage to the transfer station ahead of garbage day

Or you can freeze smell items until garbage day

Clean your barbecue between uses

Keep your garbage and recycling carts clean and free of odours

Pick up fallen fruit from your trees.

The City does have 36 animal-resistant garbage carts with latches available to residents that are having issues with animals. There is no charge for upgrading to these carts, but they are reserved for people who are experiencing real problems. You can call the Operations Desk at 250-427-9660 to request one of the carts.

Keep in mind that these carts are not certified bear-resistant by WildSafeBC. the City has ordered an additional 35 carts which are certified by WildSafeBC and they should be available soon. There will likely be a cost to upgrade to these certified carts, although that cost has not yet been determined.

“The issue with bear-resistant garbage carts is that the latch must be opened by the homeowner the morning of collection day, making them accessible to automated collection trucks on the morning of collection like any other bin,” says the press release. “Many communities which the City consulted with, recommended that Kimberley not go with latched carts.

“Many residents have inquired about neighbourhood garbage bins, such as those used in Jasper and Canmore.

The City and Bear Aware investigated community bins in 2007, and many residents were not in favour of the neighbourhood bins at that time.”

The fine for not securing your garbage under the bylaw is $75.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

