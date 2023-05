Mark Creek in Kimberley is running high at the moment. Please stay away from the banks. City of Kimberley file

The City of Kimberley is urging residents to stay away from rivers and streams as levels rise as the freshet picks up. Mark Creek within the city currently has high stream flows.

The city urges you to stay clear of creek banks as rapid, unpredictable changes are possible. Keep and eye out for pets, children and other vulnerable individuals.



