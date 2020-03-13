Civic Centre and Marysville Arena closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns

Kimberley City staff have made the decision to close the Civic Centre and the Marysville Arena and suspend all operations until further notice, due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

The decision was made with regards to the decisions made by Hockey Canada and BC Hockey, including the suspension of the 2019/20 KIJHL playoffs, as well as following recommendations laid out by the provincial and federal governments.

READ MORE: KIJHL playoffs suspended indefinitely

All on-ice activities are cancelled until further notice. The walking track at the Civic Centre will also remain closed.

“The City apologizes for any inconvenience and thanks all residents for their understanding,” read the press release from the City.

If you need any further information, you can contact Brett Clark, the manager of operations – parks and facilities at 250-427-9761 or by email at bclark@kimberley.ca

