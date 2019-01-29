Civic Centre concession broken into again.

The concession at the Kimberley Civic Centre was broken into again over the past weekend, Kimberley RCMP says.

Sgt. Chris Newel says that city staff called the RCMP on Sunday, January 27 to report the break in.

“Suspect(s) had gained entry to the building and then into the concession stand. Once in the concession area they spread condiments around causing quite a mess,” he said.

Although the damage was minimal and nothing was reported stolen, quite a bit of clean up was required. This is the second time in the last few months this has happened.

“City staff and those involved in managing the concession are frustrated and disappointed in the behavior of whoever is responsible. We have to ask, what was the purpose of this action?” Newel said.

Nicole Koran, who runs the concession says that there is never any cash left in the concession when it is closed.

RCMP Forensic Identification Section are currently examining several items for evidence.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kimberley RCMP or Crimestoppers (1-800-222-8477).