Clarence Uhll honoured by City of Kimberley for years of volunteer work

Clarence Uhll received the Jack Ratcliffe Award from Mayor and Council at the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Station where he often volunteered. City of Kimberley file

Longtime Kimberley volunteer Clarence Uhll is the second recipient of the Jack Ratcliffe Award, which honours a person who has made, or is making, a significant contribution to Kimberley through their time, actions, dedication and talents.

The first recipient for the new award last year was none other than Jack Ratcliffe himself.

After an extensive teaching career, Mr. Uhll has devoted much of his life giving back to the Kimberley community through his first love of music. Residents and visitors can regularly see Mr. Uhll perform with his accordion at the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Tour. He has devoted more than 3000 hours in volunteer time and has entertained guests for more than 15 years at the attraction! He has also spent countless hours entertaining residents at The Pines until Covid-19 restrictions were put in place. Clarence can regularly be seen playing Platzl events and other special events throughout town – all as a volunteer and never requesting anything in return.

Mr. Uhll was previously honoured with a Paul Harris Award for service to community from the Kimberley Rotary Club in 2016.

Award recipients have their name engraved on the “Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community” plaque placed in City Hall; will receive an award; and will be able to make a donation of $500 to a registered not-for-profit or incorporated charity of their choice. Mr. Uhll has chosen the Kimberley Food Bank as his registered charity of choice.

The Jack Ratcliffe Commitment to Community Award is given once per year. Winners will have made a significant impact on the community through extensive volunteer time commitments to support community growth, visibility and/or opportunities. Recipients must be a resident(s) of Kimberley (no age restriction); and must have made a long-term commitment to the community.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter