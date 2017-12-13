Clinton visits Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats’ win in Alabama

Clinton told crowd she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the country’s first gender-balanced cabinet.

Hillary Clinton says she feels ”a tiny bit less” concerned about the United States following the Democratic party’s surprise win in Alabama’s senate race on Monday.

The former presidential candidate is calling the electoral upset a turning point for Americans in pushing for accountability from President Donald Trump, who backed the unsuccessful Republican candidate.

Clinton made the comments while in Vancouver promoting her new book.

She expressed concern about Trump’s impulsive social media habits and pledged to remain part of the debate about the future of the U.S.

Clinton also told a crowd of more than 5,000 people that she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed the country’s first gender-balanced cabinet.

Clinton’s memoir, “What Happened,” explores her experience running as the Democrat nominee in the 2016 presidential race and the aftermath of her loss.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect in Revelstoke standoff killed himself: RCMP

Just Posted

McKim students give to Food Bank

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Josh Dueck named to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck, Paralympian, innovator, and an inspiration to many, has been… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council approves bylaws surrounding utility rates

There will be an increase to water and sewer rates and a decrease to garbage rates.

Testimony wraps up in Blackmore charter challenge

After evidence from RCMP officers, crown and defence lawyers move to closing arguments.

Kimberley to continue research for translocation of deer

More research is needed before translocation can be considered operational; FLNRO.

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Suspect in Revelstoke standoff killed himself: RCMP

Mohammadali Darabi, suspect in the Calgary homicide of his roommate, was stopped in Revelstoke

Clinton visit Vancouver, applauds Trudeau, celebrates Democrats’ win in Alabama

Clinton told a crowd of more than 5,000 people that she cheered when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

VIDEO: Salt Spring Islanders ferry piano to their floating home

Everyone enjoys a little music on the water, but not everyone has a piano on their boat

Bomb detonated in Kamloops neighbourhood

Kamloops RCMP are investigating after an improvised explosive device was detonated Wednesday morning

No More Shootouts: Strong defence will be Canada’s backbone at world juniors

Head coach doesn’t want a situation where a hot goalie or a lucky bounce can determine a team’s fate

Proposed snowmobiles along Sicamous roads concern RCMP

RCMP, ICBC and province not yet on-board with proposed off-road bylaw in the B.C. Interior

‘Assemble your own meal’ kits grow into $120M industry in Canada

Kits offer a middle ground between eating out and grocery shopping

Millennials closing in as B.C.’s biggest wine drinkers

Generation X leads the way in current consumption of B.C. wine, as more wine drinkers are enjoying local varietals

Most Read