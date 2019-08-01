Closing arguments begin in trial of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Crown and defence to deliver closing statements at trial of Oscar Arfmann

Oscar Arfmann is on trial for the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017. (Sketch by Jane Wolsak)

Closing arguments begin today (Thursday) in the trial of accused cop killer Oscar Arfmann.

Arfmann is charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 6, 2017 killing of 53-year-old Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, a 24-year police veteran.

Crown will make its closing arguments first in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, and defence will respond.

The closing statements are expected to take place today and tomorrow (Friday), but it’s not yet known whether Justice Carol Ross will render her verdict on the same day that the arguments conclude or set another date to do so.

If Ross finds Arfmann guilty, there will be no sentencing hearing, as a first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years.

RELATED: Defence won’t call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Arfmann’s judge-only trial began in May and he was expected to testify in his own defence on July 24, but lawyer Martin Peters informed the court on that day that due to a “change in instructions,” he would be calling no witnesses.

Outside of the courtroom, Peters said that Arfmann had changed his mind about taking the stand, and the defence had no other witnesses to call.

Davidson was gunned down Nov. 6, 2017, when he was the first officer to arrive on the scene of a shots-fired call at a business complex on Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

During opening statements on the first day of the trial, Crown lawyer Theresa Iandiorio said Davidson was “ambushed” by Arfmann and shot from behind. She said Arfmann shot Davidson a second time when he was on the ground and motionless.

Arfmann was arrested not far from the scene after his vehicle was rammed and he was shot at by pursuing police officers. Iandiorio said items found in the vehicle he was driving included a rifle, ammunition and several knives.

About 30 witnesses testified for the Crown during the trial, including those who were at the scene of the shooting, police officers who investigated, a pathologist and a DNA expert.

Although a witness testified to having seen Arfmann with a rifle at the scene, nobody actually witnessed Davidson being shot.

RELATED: Const. John Davidson was ‘ambushed’ by shooter, Crown says on first day of trial

RELATED: Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun