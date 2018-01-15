Clovechok issues statement on bench lands

A municipal issue, not a provincial one, MLA says

Doug Clovechok is MLA for Columbia River Revelstoke.

The campaign to have the bench lands above Marysville designated recreational in the upcoming Official Community Plan is still ongoing, and some community members opposed to the industrial designation for the lands have reached out to MLA Doug Clovechok.

So many, in fact, that Clovechok has issued a statement on the issue, explaining that while he is always glad to hear from constituents, the bench lands do not fall under his provincial role.

“We have been receiving a great amount of correspondence over the last few months, regarding the development proposal of the Marysville Benchland,” the statement says.

“I am acutely aware of this issue and the concerns that have been voiced. I have read the emails and reviewed all of the notes from each office visit. As always, I welcome your comments and feedback on all matters in the Columbia River – Revelstoke riding, and Province of BC. It is, however, my duty to follow protocol and procedure.

“We all must respect the role of your democratically elected officials from the appropriate level of government to make certain decisions based on their level of jurisdiction.

“I have, without exception, openly maintained that this matter is not one that qualifies for intervention from my office, as it is a municipal matter, not a provincial matter.

“As is the case with any inquiry, it is the role of our office to determine whether the issue falls within the scope of our governance. If this is not the case, then our job is to refer you to the appropriate party. In the case of the proposed Marysville Benchland development, that party is the City of Kimberley.

“Again, thank you for your level of engagement and please do not hesitate to reach out to me with your issues of concern.”

There are still public hearings ahead before official adoption of the updated OCP. Those hearings will likely be in Frebruary, although the dates have not yet been announced.

Previous story
Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

Just Posted

New regulations in place for arenas and curling rinks

Kimberley’s manager of Parks, Recreation and Facilities says the city’s facilities are outside the scope of the order

Dynamiters extend coach Stuart’s contract

JOSH LOCKHART On Wednesday January 10th the Kimberley Dynamiters announced that they… Continue reading

Fire Department fourth quarter report

The Kimberley Fire Department responded to 53 incidents in their fourth quarter.

Council discusses benchland rumours

The topic of the Marysville bench lands rose again at Council this… Continue reading

Special public avalanche warning for much of BC’s interior ranges

A weak snowpack and warmer temperatures raise avalanche danger ratings in several regions.

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Hawaii missile-alert mistake feeds doubts about a real emergency

A push alert that warned of an incoming ballistic missile to Hawaii and sent residents into a full-blown panic was a mistake

Sears Canada closes its final stores

The long-time staple of Canada’s retail landscape declared bankruptcy last year

‘Mega trends’ set to alter economy, society, security

A top-secret document by Canada’s spy agency explores the so-called “mega trends” on its radar

Chronic pain patients need options beyond opioids: B.C. advocate

People who live with chronic pain need options beyond prescription opioids, and it’s up to the BC government to provide more services

East coast begins massive cleanup after downpours knock out roads, power

Heavy rain flooded the area on Saturday floating large ice onto the road and dropping temperatures then froze the water overnight into Sunday morning.

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to allegations

Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated in 2017

North Korean orchestra, maybe joint hockey team at Olympics

Officials from the Koreas met Monday to work out details about North Korea’s plan to send an art troupe to the South during next month’s Winter Olympics

Sears Canada shutters final stores after months-long liquidation

The retailer has laid off thousands of employees

Most Read