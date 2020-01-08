VIA’s passenger service between Prince George and Prince Rupert has been cancelled due to the Jan. 7 train derailment near Kitwanga. (Ashley Wilson/Photo)

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

Yesterday’s CN freight train derailment near Kitwanga has forced the cancellation of VIA’s passenger service between Prince George and Prince Rupert.

“While no alternate transportation is offered, customers can either ask for a full refund or exchange their ticket for a later departure at no additional cost,” VIA said in a media statement today.

It also apologized for the cancellation, saying the situation was beyond its control.

READ MORE: Train derailment reported near Kitwanga

In the meantime, the cleanup of 34 cars carrying pellets bound for the port at Prince Rupert continues.

CN Rail has offered no timeline as to when the clean up will be finished or when normal service will resume.

The federal Transportation Safety Board has sent two investigators to the scene to determine what caused the early morning Jan. 7 derailment.

No injuries were reported and none of the material spilled into the Skeena River, CN reported.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
University moves trout to fisheries facility after 375 fish die at Nanaimo campus
Next story
Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Just Posted

East Kootenay Bantam Avalanche named B side champs in Kamloops tournament

The team outshot nearly all of their opponents

Two wins for Kootenay Nordic skier Molly Miller at U.S. Nationals

Miller skied for Kimberley Nordic Club and Rossland Black Jacks

A look back at the last decade of Kimberley Dynamiters’ stats

The Dynamiters stats for the last decade: 2010/11 season 18 wins 28… Continue reading

2019 Hunting and Wildlife Management Summary

F.J. Hurtak looks back on the hunting season that was, and what’s afoot in 2020

Mainroad issues winter storm advisory

Elk Valley expected to get the worst of it

GALLERY: Kimberley Dynamiters vs. Golden Rockets

The team won one, lost one over the past weekend in two away games.

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Number of Canadians linked to air crash ‘extremely fluid’: What you need to know

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said ‘at least’ 63 Canadian were killed

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Most Read