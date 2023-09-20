Cold Creek debris flow mitigation project near Fairmont gets underway

Submitted

Construction is expected to get underway on the Cold Spring Creek Debris Flow Mitigation Project in Fairmont.

“There has been extensive work by staff, with support from our Board, during unprecedented construction cost fluctuations to secure funding and refine the design and project scope to allow the project to move forward. I am excited to be at the point where construction is officially getting underway,” said Susan Clovechok, RDEK Director for Area F. “The project site is located on property owned by the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort and the RDEK is grateful for their ongoing support and contribution to the project.”

There are four key components to the project: a barrier and outlet structure to capture debris; a creek diversion and basin for debris storage behind the barrier; reinforcement and relocation of some of the water lines that service the community of Fairmont; and, construction of an access road.

“The first priorities for construction will be focused on the access road, water main relocation, creek diversion, basin excavation and starting the outlet structure. Later in 2024, we will construct the concrete debris barrier and outlet structure,” said Brian Funke, the RDEK Manager of Engineering. “Throughout the course of the construction, the work area will be closed to the public for the safety of both the public and workers.”

As construction gets underway this week, the most noticeable impacts within Fairmont will be an increase in traffic. To help mitigate the potential impacts, there will be signage posted and flaggers when necessary; however, the RDEK is urging residents to use extra caution throughout the construction window.

The construction contract has been awarded to MacKay Contracting based out of Cranbrook.

The $13.5 million project will be constructed over the course of two years and is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

Cold Creek has been the site of significant debris flow events, the latest of which was two years ago following heavy rain events.