Snow possible in mountain passes as cold front hits southern B.C.

Much of B.C.’s southern interior will see temperatures plunge from highs of 30 C reached over the weekend

A run of late spring sunshine and warm temperatures is coming to a chilly end for parts of British Columbia.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for higher elevations of the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and Highway 3 over the Allison Pass.

A cold front is due to arrive late Monday blanketing the highway summits with as much as 10 centimetres of snow by Tuesday night.

Much of B.C.’s southern interior will also see temperatures plunge from highs of around 30 C reached over the weekend.

The weather office says unsettled conditions will push temperatures down to the mid-teens in most of those areas by Tuesday, along with showers or possible thundershowers.

The long-range forecast shows sunshine returns across most of B.C. to start the Victoria Day long weekend.

