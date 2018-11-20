College of the Rockies expands cannabis training

As legalization of cannabis in Canada has come into effect, College of the Rockies is responding by expanding their cannabis training options at the Creston campus. Three new courses are geared toward the home cultivator: Cannabis Regulations, Introduction to Indoor Growing of Cannabis, and Introduction to Outdoor Growing of Cannabis.

Currently, cannabis legalization regulations allow Canadians to grow up to four cannabis plants at their residences.

“College of the Rockies’ Creston campus has a long history of horticulture programming,” said campus manager Kim Garety. “With the recent legalization of cannabis, it made sense for us to use our expertise to respond with appropriate training opportunities. Many individuals will be interested in cultivating cannabis in their homes, and we aim to help them to fully understand the federal and provincial regulations and current cultivation techniques.”

These short-term courses build on the College’s online Cannabis Retail Specialist program which recently welcomed its second full-class of students.

The Creston campus’ cannabis-related training options will grow again in spring with the addition of Cannabis Harvesting and Curing and Cannabis Processing for the Home Grower courses.

“The ability to cultivate cannabis is a skill-set that is going to continue to be in-demand,” Garety added. “Whether one chooses to grow cannabis in their home or, eventually hopes to work in the cannabis production industry, a solid understanding of strains, growing techniques, pest control, and regulations is essential.”

For those interested in a career in the cannabis industry, the Cannabis Retail Specialist program is accepting applications for the February 4, 2019 intake. Go to: cotr.ca/cannabis-retail for more information.

Learn more about College of the Rockies’ Cannabis cultivation programs at: cotr.ca/creston