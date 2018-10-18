Recruitment Officer, Jennifer Inglis, invites community members to learn more about the advantages of attending College of the Rockies at the annual Open House.

College of the Rockies Hosting Annual Open House

Potential students, parents and community members invited to learn more about what the College has to offer

For the Bulletin

College of the Rockies’ Cranbrook campus is holding its annual Open House on Thursday, Nov. 1, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the College gymnasium.

“This event provides an opportunity for potential and current students, as well as their parents and adult learners, to talk to College staff about the many advantages of attending College of the Rockies,” said Jennifer Inglis, College of the Rockies Recruitment Officer. “Our College offers smaller class sizes, a personalized education experience, lower tuition and lots of transfer options. These are just some of the many reasons our students find success in the job market or in the next stage of their academic journey.”

Traditionally held in February, the Open House was moved to November to allow potential students to take advantage of the College’s early application date. It also provides ample time for high school students and adult learners to find out program prerequisites and complete them in time for a fall start date.

“Whether you’re interested in full-time academic, vocational or trades training, or are looking for a short-term Continuing Education course, this event is the place to have your questions answered,” said Inglis.

The Open House will be feature a wide variety of activities and information, including interactive displays from the Trades, Nursing, and Kinesiology departments that demonstrate the high-level of training that takes place at the College.

“What a lot of residents don’t realize is the College offers the same quality of education that you would receive at a large university, but you can save up to 40 per cent on tuition costs alone,” said College President and CEO, David Walls. “Whatever path our students take – whether they are on their way to further education or looking for training to jump-start a career – they can get an affordable education and the experience they need to succeed.”

Walls points to the new Patterson Hall trades facility as one example of how the College is supporting student success. “Skilled tradespeople continue to be in high demand in our region and throughout the province. Our students are learning in the most up-to-date and innovative environment so that they are competitive when they leave here.”

“The success of our university transfer students is another example,” said Walls. “Students transferring from College of the Rockies to a BC university have the highest graduation rates, and among the highest graduating GPAs of any transferring institution in the province.”

For parents of high school students, Inglis recommends attending the Parent Information Session at 5:30 pm.

“The Parent Information Session provides an opportunity for parents and adult learners to chat with our Education Advisors and to ask questions about the College’s programs, services and financial aid options,” said Inglis.

All attendees are invited to enter to win door prizes which include a $300 tuition voucher and a $50 College gift card.

Find out more about College of the Rockies at: cotr.ca

