College of the Rockies hosting annual open house

College of the Rockies is hosting the annual Open House for community members and prospective students on Wednesday, February 7 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Cranbrook main campus.

This year’s Open House will be jam-packed with a wide variety of activities and information.

College of the Rockies’ Recruitment Officer Jennifer Inglis says, “The Open House promises to be not only informative but also a lot of fun. Folks will want to stop by to check out the flambé station being presented by our Professional Cook students, the Fine Arts program’s Art Gallery, and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing’s ‘Sim Man’. Attendees can also have their blood pressure taken by our Practical Nursing students and take part in a variety of interactive displays and activities including our Welding simulator.”

Representatives from the College’s many academic, trades and vocational programs will be available for questions as will Continuing Education and the College’s Indigenous Education team.

The College is very happy to welcome several of their partners who will be taking part in the Open House, including the Ktunaxa Nation, Metis Nation, Work BC, and the Industry Training Authority (ITA). Representatives from the University of Lethbridge and the University of Victoria will be also be present to share information about how to become a College and university student at the same time through the Dual Admission agreements the College has with both universities.

Education Advisors will be on hand to discuss course selection, prerequisites and the over 80 transfer agreements the College has with universities across Canada and abroad. The Admissions and Registration staff will also be available to help you to fill out an application form for the September semester. If you apply at the Open House, the College will even waive their $30 application fee.

All attendees are eligible to enter their name into draws for a $300 tuition award, a $50 College of the Rockies gift card, and for tickets to an Avalanche game.

For more information on the Open House, call Jennifer at 250-489-2751 ext. 3383 or email: recruit@cotr.bc.ca