College of the Rockies instructor wins international award

College of the Rockies’ Hospitality Management instructor Anna-Marie Rautenbach has won the Faculty Collegiality Award by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant and Institutional Education (ICHRIE).

Rautenbach instructs for the Hospitality Management diploma program, held at the College’s Invermere campus.

According to a press release from COTR, the Faculty Collegiality Award is presented to a faculty member who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to fostering collegiality amongst peers.

“Receipt of this award acknowledges Rautenbach’s high level of team building characteristics in support of peers in their teaching, scholarship, and service both on their campus and externally,” reads the press release. “This spirit of collegiality is expressed through collaborative and constructive support of others to advance the quality of hospitality education, scholarship of value to the field, and selfless service.”

Rautenbach was nominated for the award by colleagues at the Invermere and Cranbrook campuses.

“We are thrilled that Anna-Marie has been recognized for her commitment to her colleagues and to our students,” said Michelle Taylor, Invermere campus manager. “As a career educator in the field of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, Anna-Marie has a true passion for quality education and is a model of what it means to support students, colleagues and industry professionals. This award couldn’t be more deserved.”

Rautenbach says she was overwhelmed by the nomination.

“When I received the notification from CHRIE that I was chosen for this award, I was overwhelmed as I didn’t know my colleagues had nominated me,” Rautenbach said. “What an amazing surprise and honour, not only to be nominated but to be chosen as the winner. This award emphasizes what I want to achieve as an educator. I aim to practice what I preach, which means providing quality service and support.”

The International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education is a non-profit professional association which provides programs and services to continually improve the quality of global education, research, service and business operations in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Learn more about College of the Rockies’ Hospitality Management program at cotr.ca/hospitality-management



