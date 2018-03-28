College of the Rockies receives funds for trades from Province

College of the Rockies Welding students have the opportunity to perfect their skills with a welding simulator purchased thanks to funding from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

College of the Rockies received more than $310,000 from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training to go toward replacing aging trades equipment with the latest technology.

With these funds, the College was able to purchase several new pieces of equipment, including a welding simulator and a plasma cutter for the Welding program. Other programs that will benefit from this investment are Heavy Mechanical, Automotive, Electrician, Carpenter, and Industrial Mechanic (Millwright).

The technology purchased with these funds enabled the College to replace and update equipment in their trades programs that was aging or obsolete and to keep current with evolving curriculum needs. The new equipment creates opportunities for students to learn through the use of the latest technology and to be well-prepared for in-demand trades careers.

“This new equipment provides our students with the hands-on training they need to be ready for their careers in the trades,” says David Walls, College of the Rockies President and CEO. “Learning on modern and state-of-the-art equipment ensures our students are prepared for long careers in high demand industries.”

“The more access students get to up-to-date technology the better prepared they are when they leave the classroom,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Our investment will help students at the College of the Rockies succeed and thrive in a whole variety of jobs in different sectors – from automotive to carpentry through to heavy mechanical.”

Learn more about College of the Rockies’ Trades programs at: cotr.ca/trades