College of the Rockies Welding students have the opportunity to perfect their skills with a welding simulator purchased thanks to funding from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

College of the Rockies receives funds for trades from Province

College of the Rockies received more than $310,000 from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training to go toward replacing aging trades equipment with the latest technology.

With these funds, the College was able to purchase several new pieces of equipment, including a welding simulator and a plasma cutter for the Welding program. Other programs that will benefit from this investment are Heavy Mechanical, Automotive, Electrician, Carpenter, and Industrial Mechanic (Millwright).

The technology purchased with these funds enabled the College to replace and update equipment in their trades programs that was aging or obsolete and to keep current with evolving curriculum needs. The new equipment creates opportunities for students to learn through the use of the latest technology and to be well-prepared for in-demand trades careers.

“This new equipment provides our students with the hands-on training they need to be ready for their careers in the trades,” says David Walls, College of the Rockies President and CEO. “Learning on modern and state-of-the-art equipment ensures our students are prepared for long careers in high demand industries.”

“The more access students get to up-to-date technology the better prepared they are when they leave the classroom,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Our investment will help students at the College of the Rockies succeed and thrive in a whole variety of jobs in different sectors – from automotive to carpentry through to heavy mechanical.”

Learn more about College of the Rockies’ Trades programs at: cotr.ca/trades

Previous story
Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa
Next story
Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

Just Posted

Kimberley vs Revelstoke; a look ahead

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters have made the KIJHL finals for the… Continue reading

College of the Rockies receives funds for trades from Province

College of the Rockies received more than $310,000 from the Ministry of… Continue reading

Kimberley City Council to hear from residents before proceeding with construction on Norton Avenue

Phases one and two are slated to be completed this year.

Spartan Race coming to Kimberley this July

Get ready to run, climb, and crawl through mud in this obstacle course-style race.

Nelson Save On manager wears Nitros’ jersey

Ted Murrell lost the hockey bet

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. parents to save up to $350 a month on child care by April

Savings only apply to children in licensed child care programs

Death of Vancouver Island boy, 6, suspicious: police

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance with information

NHL prospect fined $34,000 after punching B.C. man in face

Ryan Olsen of Delta was found to have knocked Liam Griffin unconscious outside a house party

Plea for help found in walnut shell likely a hoax, police say

Abbotsford woman found note glued inside nut purchased in Langley

Opioid-linked deaths are on the rise Canada-wide: Ottawa

Overdoses have been particularly bad in B.C.

Quebec City mosque shooting: Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty

He wanted “to avoid a trial and for the victims to not have to relive this tragedy”

Pope Francis won’t apologize for church role in residential schools

Pope Francis says he can’t personally will not apologize to residential school survivors and their families

Most Read