Graham Knipfel, College of the Rockies Director, Donor and Alumni Engagement, and Lois Murray, Financial Assistance & Awards Advisor, look forward to being able to offer additional bursaries to students, thanks to an increased contribution from Southern Interior Development Trust Initiative (SIDIT). Photo submitted

College of the Rockies students to benefit from increased Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust contribution

Over $23,000 in SIDIT awards available to College students from the Southern Interior

Current College of the Rockies students may be eligible for $23,000 in bursaries thanks to a generous contribution from the Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust (SIDIT). SIDIT financial awards are available to students who originate from a community within the Southern Interior who are enrolled in full-time studies.

“SIDIT has more than doubled their annual contribution to our scholarship and awards program, committing to provide $23,000 each year from 2019 to 2021,” said Graham Knipfel, Director of Donor and Alumni Engagement. “Individual awards can range from $250 up to $1,500, based on the needs of recipients, so this contribution will help remove financial barriers for our students while supporting their education right here in the East Kootenay.”

“This increase in funds means we have been able to create new bursaries and to focus on programs that have traditionally had fewer financial awards available,” added Lois Murray, College of the Rockies’ Financial Assistance and Awards Officer. “Not only will we be presenting SIDIT bursaries this fall, we will also be able to grant some at the spring Awards Ceremony.”

The Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust was created and funded by the Province of British Columbia to encourage, promote, and support economic development in the Southern Interior. By supporting educational awards, SIDIT aims to attract and encourage technology, trades and academic skills development in an effort to support industries in the region and throughout B.C.

The SIDIT financial awards are just one of the many bursaries offered to current College of the Rockies students.

“We encourage students to take a look at the many bursaries available to them,” said Murray. “The application process is often simple and definitely worth any time and effort involved. Applications for fall bursaries are due by November 1, so now is a great time to get started.”

Individuals or organizations interested in creating a new scholarship, award or bursary can contact giving@cotr.bc.ca. Details of SIDIT financial awards, and all College bursaries, can be found at: cotr.ca/financialaid

Previous story
Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Just Posted

‘If we do nothing, the herd will certainly be extirpated’: Caribou maternity pen proposed in Nakusp

The Arrow Lakes Caribou Society is waiting for a response from the province

College of the Rockies students to benefit from increased Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust contribution

Over $23,000 in SIDIT awards available to College students from the Southern Interior

Be prepared for unpredictable weather: Mainroad

The Highway contractor Mainroad has put out a reminder list of to… Continue reading

Support local Scouting organization; buy a sandbag

You can help out with sandbag filling next Saturday at Resker’s Hall in Marysville

Bowling league’s starting season at Elks Club

Many people may not be aware of it, but there is an… Continue reading

VIDEO: Langley woman’s security camera records its own theft

Langley family discovers early morning grab was recorded

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Man caught throwing away election signs in Fernie, ordered to put them back

Man told RCMP he had ‘no faith in government’

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

Most Read