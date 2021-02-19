The community of ʔaq̓am, ʔaq̓amnik' Elementary School, Ktunaxa Nation Council staff and Columbia Outdoor School will develop outdoor environmental education programs that highlight history, culture and stewardship, with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

Columbia Basin Trust awards funding for regional environmental projects

The Columbia Basin Trust’s Environment Grants program is awarding $650,000 in funding to 16 environmental initiatives, some of which is coming to support projects and causes in the East Kootenay.

Local projects include an Indigenous partnership on historical and cultural programming as it relates to the environment, as well as another one that involves grasslands near Cranbrook, according to a CBT news release.

“These grants will support people of the Basin to better understand and celebrate nature, study ecological changes taking place, as well as creating on-the-ground improvements to the environment,” said Brianna Burley, Manager, Environment with the Columbia Basin Trust. “Monitoring and restoration of sensitive ecosystems, land-based education built on partnerships with Indigenous community groups, and species reintroduction are just some of the community-driven projects we are proud to support.”

A partnership between community of ʔaq̓am, ʔaq̓amnik’ Elementary School, key Ktunaxa Nation Council staff and Columbia Outdoor School will develop programs that highlight history, culture and stewardship practice as it relates to the environment.

The intent is to connect students with the landscape while considering and respecting traditional and current Indigenous ways of thinking and doing.

“With help from ʔaq̓am staff and community, we will aid in the transfer of Indigenous teachings to the outdoors by building a progressive, culturally aligned curriculum that will help teachers throughout the Basin deliver outdoor programming,” said Shonna Murphy, Director of Programs, Columbia Outdoor School. “While connecting to the land, students will also build leadership skills, develop positive self-identity and share their personal skills and traditional knowledge.”

Grassland remediation near the Canadian Rockies International Airport near Cranbrook also received funding from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resources Society will take the lead on ecosystem restoration by removing Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine trees that are encroaching on grasslands, through manual techniques or prescribed burns. Further work includes managing invasive plants, conducting an inventory of American badger habitat and creating ‘wildlife’ trees for species that use elements such as holes or loose bark.

“Thanks to decades of fire suppression, trees have gradually encroached upon these grasslands,” said Marc Trudeau, Coordinator with the Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resources Society. “This project will mitigate this shift, while also helping to create a more resilient ecosystem by reintroducing fire to the landscape and reducing the chance of a catastrophic wildfire.”

Further projects in the region includes educational programming added to the Riverside Forest Walk near Revelstoke as well as additional conservation efforts for wetlands and watershed habitats in the Columbia Valley.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period
Next story
Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

The community of ʔaq̓am, ʔaq̓amnik’ Elementary School, Ktunaxa Nation Council staff and Columbia Outdoor School will develop outdoor environmental education programs that highlight history, culture and stewardship, with support from Columbia Basin Trust.
Columbia Basin Trust awards funding for regional environmental projects

The Columbia Basin Trust’s Environment Grants program is awarding $650,000 in funding… Continue reading

Dennis Schick on the Phoenix Coyotes hockey card. Submitted
Kimberley Dynamiter’s Dennis Schick a class act

By Anthony Dransfeld Dennis Schick came to the Kimberley Dynamiters training camp… Continue reading

Blaine Penner survived an avalanche in Norns Range. Photo: Blaine Penner
West Kootenay man survives avalanche in Norns Range

Blaine Penner accidentally stepped out onto a cornice, triggering avalanche

Pharmacist Diana Swiga fills a dead volume syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bronx River Houses Community Center, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
17 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic started is at 7,072

Brenda Bannister, co-owner of The Timber Hitch Coffee Shop, presents a cheque for $4200 to Angel Flight co-founder and pilot Brent Bidston. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley’s Timber Hitch Coffee Shop raises $4200 for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Volunteer medical service expanding flights into Trail

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Shell gas station in Qualicum Beach, located at 2712 Island Highway W. (Google Maps photo)
Quick-thinking B.C. boy safely talks his way out of a vehicle stolen with him in it

Truck was taken from Qualicum Beach gas station with youngster inside

Roller skating enthusiasts Danielle McGrath (left) and Michelle Sylvest are teaching the old pastime to new skaters at the Nelson and District Youth Centre. Photo: Tyler Harper
VIDEO: Learning how to roller skate at Nelson’s youth centre

Weekly classes show the joy of life on eight wheels

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pfizer to ask Health Canada to adjust rules to say vaccine safe in regular freezers

Further testing shows the vaccine can remain stable for up to two weeks in temperatures between -15C and -25C

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ex-Saudi spy urges Canadian court to free up assets says he’s victim of death plot

Saad Aljabri claims he fears for his life

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Photo by Keith Thorpe/Olympic Peninsula News Group
Mandatory hotel quarantine rates far lower than $2,000

The mandatory three-day quarantine goes into effect on Monday

Kamloops. Flickr.
Champagne rooms, chai bars: B.C. regional district ex-CAO under fire for ‘excessive’ spending

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

Coyote sightings are not uncommon, but attacks on humans are. (BP File Photo)
Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland

An unprecedented number of joggers have been attacked by coyotes this winter

Most Read