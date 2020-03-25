Columbia Basin Trust community engagement meetings postponed

The Columbia Basin Trust had planned a series of public meetings this spring in order to renew their strategic plan. Public input meetings were planned for this spring and two symposiums for the fall.

Online engagement will continue until March 31 and can be accessed at imagine.ourtrust.org

Also cancelled is the Basin Youth Leadership Summit, scheduled for Kimberley this April 24 to 26.

“Basin residents and communities are focused on public health. We recognize that as our shared priority, and we are therefore postponing our entire engagement process including community events,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will reschedule our conversations with Basin residents about our renewed strategic plan at a future date when the public health risk is no longer a concern and people have the time and space for the engagement.”

The postponement of the engagement process will not impact any other Trust services and staff continue to be available to respond to comments, questions or requests from residents. In addition, the Trust is reaching out to partners and recipients to offer additional support, as well as consider new or different ways to address priorities during this challenging time.

“We recognize that many of our recipients and partners will experience challenges as a result of the impacts of COVID-19 and may require additional support from the Trust,” said Strilaeff. “We welcome and encourage you to reach out to us if this is true for you.”



