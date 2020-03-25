Columbia Basin Trust community engagement meetings postponed

The Columbia Basin Trust had planned a series of public meetings this spring in order to renew their strategic plan. Public input meetings were planned for this spring and two symposiums for the fall.

READ: Columbia Basin Trust plans community engagement meetings this spring

Online engagement will continue until March 31 and can be accessed at imagine.ourtrust.org

Also cancelled is the Basin Youth Leadership Summit, scheduled for Kimberley this April 24 to 26.

READ: Youth leadership summit scheduled for April

“Basin residents and communities are focused on public health. We recognize that as our shared priority, and we are therefore postponing our entire engagement process including community events,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “We will reschedule our conversations with Basin residents about our renewed strategic plan at a future date when the public health risk is no longer a concern and people have the time and space for the engagement.”

The postponement of the engagement process will not impact any other Trust services and staff continue to be available to respond to comments, questions or requests from residents. In addition, the Trust is reaching out to partners and recipients to offer additional support, as well as consider new or different ways to address priorities during this challenging time.

“We recognize that many of our recipients and partners will experience challenges as a result of the impacts of COVID-19 and may require additional support from the Trust,” said Strilaeff. “We welcome and encourage you to reach out to us if this is true for you.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 update, 9:30 p.m., March 24: Asian market surge; ‘cacophony of coughing’

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust community engagement meetings postponed

The Columbia Basin Trust had planned a series of public meetings this… Continue reading

Crisis Line Awareness week lands during COVID-19 concerns while call volume increases

Crisis Line Awareness Week this year runs from March 23 to 27,… Continue reading

Teck reducing Elk Valley work force by up to 50 per cent

The mining company will be reducing their crews across B.C. and Alberta as a response to coronavirus

Cranbrook Bucks hire Ryan Donald as head coach, general manager

Donald has been serving as an assistant coach with Yale University for the last five years

11th-annual Kimberley Rotary Lobsterfest dinner postponed

Rotary looks to November 7 for fall event

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

World COVID-19 update, 9:30 p.m., March 24: Asian market surge; ‘cacophony of coughing’

Stock markets buoyant in early trading; grim hospital scene in New York

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Most Read