The Columbia Basin Trust will be seeking your input on their new management plan this spring. CBT file.

Columbia Basin Trust plans community engagement meetings this spring

Columbia Basin Trust asks you to imagine the possibilities to renew its plan

Representatives of the Columbia Basin Trust will be touring the region this spring, consulting with Basin residents on the renewal of the Trust’s plan.

You can also engage in the process online at imagine.ourtrust.org , but there will be a community meeting in Kimberley on Tuesday, April 21 at the Elks Lodge on Howard Street. There will be an open house from 2 to 6 p.m. followed by a guided conversation from 6 to 8 p.m.

READ: Columbia Basin Trust supports projects with environmental impact

READ: Three Kimberley organizations to benefit from Columbia Basin Trust PLAYS grants

“Such a significant part of the Trust’s creation 25 years ago was the incredible grassroots engagement undertaken with the people of the Basin,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is a time to celebrate the legacy of that engagement, to reflect on our shared history, and to imagine our future together in the Basin. I am excited to hear the dreams and ideas that people bring forward and I know they will be as powerful as those of the past.”

The Trust is accountable to all the people in the Basin. Its work is guided by the Columbia Basin Management Plan (CBMP), developed in consultation with people in the Basin. Using the input received through the upcoming engagement process, the Trust will update its management plan and renew its focus areas.

“We invite everyone—of all backgrounds, interests and ages—to participate in the online conversation and to join us at the community meetings,” said Strilaeff. “All levels of participation are welcome: drop by for a quick chat, stay for the facilitated session or have your say online. Let’s imagine our future together.”

To join the conversation and imagine the future of #basinlife, visit imagine.ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

Meetings are also planned for Canal Flats on April 29, Fernie on March 31, Invermere on April 30 and Cranbrook on June 9.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
