Basin residents are invited to provide feedback on Columbia Basin Trust’s draft short-term strategic plan that will help guide the Trust’s activities over the next 18 to 24 months. (CBT file)

Columbia Basin Trust seeks feedback on Draft Strategic Plan

The plan will guide decisions made around future activities

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is asking for feedback from Basin residents on their Draft Strategic Plan, which will prioritize and guide decisions around future activities in the region.

In a press release from August 19, CBT explained that since June of this year, they have been engaging with a variety of stakeholders in the Basin to develop a short-term strategic plan to guide activities that will take place over the next 18 to 24 months.

Feedback is being sought from residents through the form of an online questionnaire. The Draft Strategic Plan and questionnaire can be accessed online at ourtrust.org.

“The Trust directly spoke with its volunteer boards and advisory committees, local government leaders, and individuals engaged in a range of sectors including business and industry, education, environment, social services, arts, culture and heritage, and youth development,” reads the press release. “These conversations identified challenges and opportunities in Basin communities, and that input was the basis for developing the draft plan. The Trust is also continuing meetings with Basin First Nations communities and will incorporate this feedback into the plan prior to finalizing.”

READ MORE: Columbia Basin Trust expands programming to support businesses

Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer, says this is CBT’s 25th year and that public input is as fundamental to the Trust now as it was in 1995.

“Like so many others, we have adapted our approach to engagement and to planning in response to COVID-19. We appreciate that people took the time to speak with us over the summer and tell us what matters in their communities. I hope all Basin residents now do the same and give us their feedback on how the Trust can support their aspirations,” he said.

The deadline to submit feedback is September 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. PT. If you do not have access to high speed internet, residents are invited to call CBT toll free to request a hard-copy of the plan, and share their feedback directly in conversation or in writing.

After the Trust integrates feedback from the public into the draft plan, the Trust Board of Directors will review the document at its September meeting, with an aim of sharing the final approved plan in late September.


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust seeks feedback on Draft Strategic Plan

The plan will guide decisions made around future activities

Doctor Creek wildfire burning near Blue Lake Camp

Staff, guests evacuated from camp as fire in the Findlay Creek area grows to estimated 400 hectares

Kimberley City Council meeting August 17

Kimberley City Council held their regular meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020,… Continue reading

Live music returns to Cranbrook with PeakFest 2020

“Maskerade in Moir” to be held over four Saturdays in September in Moir Park

Dunbar Creek fire disrupting traffic near Radium, 55 active fires in region

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are a total of 55… Continue reading

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

Interior Health has zero new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 20

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Most Read