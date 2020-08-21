Columbia Basin Trust seeks feedback on Draft Strategic Plan

Basin residents are invited to provide feedback on Columbia Basin Trust’s draft short-term strategic plan that will help guide the Trust’s activities over the next 18 to 24 months. (CBT file)

Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is asking for feedback from Basin residents on their Draft Strategic Plan, which will prioritize and guide decisions around future activities in the region.

In a press release from August 19, CBT explained that since June of this year, they have been engaging with a variety of stakeholders in the Basin to develop a short-term strategic plan to guide activities that will take place over the next 18 to 24 months.

Feedback is being sought from residents through the form of an online questionnaire. The Draft Strategic Plan and questionnaire can be accessed online at ourtrust.org.

“The Trust directly spoke with its volunteer boards and advisory committees, local government leaders, and individuals engaged in a range of sectors including business and industry, education, environment, social services, arts, culture and heritage, and youth development,” reads the press release. “These conversations identified challenges and opportunities in Basin communities, and that input was the basis for developing the draft plan. The Trust is also continuing meetings with Basin First Nations communities and will incorporate this feedback into the plan prior to finalizing.”

Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and Chief Executive Officer, says this is CBT’s 25th year and that public input is as fundamental to the Trust now as it was in 1995.

“Like so many others, we have adapted our approach to engagement and to planning in response to COVID-19. We appreciate that people took the time to speak with us over the summer and tell us what matters in their communities. I hope all Basin residents now do the same and give us their feedback on how the Trust can support their aspirations,” he said.

The deadline to submit feedback is September 11, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. PT. If you do not have access to high speed internet, residents are invited to call CBT toll free to request a hard-copy of the plan, and share their feedback directly in conversation or in writing.

After the Trust integrates feedback from the public into the draft plan, the Trust Board of Directors will review the document at its September meeting, with an aim of sharing the final approved plan in late September.



