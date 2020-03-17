View of the Columbia River from the City of Trail Esplanade. (Trail Times file)

Columbia River Treaty talks returned to Washington, D.C. last week

Next round of Columbia River Treaty negotiation meetings are TBA

The ninth round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations took place over two days last week in Washington, D.C.

Read more: Update on Columbia River Treaty

Read more: U.S. and Canada talk treaty

“Since the process to revisit the Columbia River Treaty began, Canada and the United States have been exchanging information and building a stronger understanding of their respective priorities,” Katrine Conroy, Minister Responsible for the Columbia River Treaty, said in a March 13 news brief.

“The countries are engaged in challenging conversations around how to include those interests in an updated treaty. During this week’s talks in Washington, negotiators advanced their discussion of key interests, such as flood-risk management, power generation and ecosystem function,” she said.

“The province is working closely with Global Affairs Canada and Columbia River Basin Indigenous Nations to ensure that what is best for Canada and B.C. will be at the forefront of a modernized Columbia River Treaty.”

Upon return to Canada, B.C. public servants who participated in U.S. talks will self-isolate for 14 days.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia BasinColumbia RiverLocal NewsWater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next
Next story
City Hall closes to public amidst COVID-19 concerns

Just Posted

City Hall closes to public amidst COVID-19 concerns

Kimberley City Hall will close its doors to the public effective immediately,… Continue reading

RDEK closes facilities to public, but remains open for business

In keeping with increasing social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19… Continue reading

Visitor Centre at Kootenay Trout Hatchery closed until further notice

Outreach programs, such as the learn to fish program, have also been suspended for the time being

Kimberley Public Library closes

E resources still available

Kimberley Mayor, Chamber President urge calm, caution

Kimberley is the best place in the world to ride this out, they say

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Columbia River Treaty talks returned to Washington, D.C. last week

Next round of Columbia River Treaty negotiation meetings are TBA

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘An opportunity for organizations that may have been resistant to that idea to try it on for size’

VIDEO: Unique vending machine offering syringes, naloxone coming to B.C. cities

The machine is the invention of Nelson’s SMRT1 Technologies

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

More than 25,000 have been tested so far

Canadian travellers trying to return trapped by border closures for COVID-19

Trudeau urged Canadians abroad to come home right away

Most Read