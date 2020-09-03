Columbia Valley RCMP searching for missing Wilmer man

Martin Baker was reported missing on Tuesday after taking his pitbull, Rusty, for a walk

Columbia Valley RCMP and search and rescue volunteers are looking for Martin Baker, who went missing on Tuesday, Sept. 2, after taking his pitbull, Rusty, for a walk in Wilmer. Photo courtesy Columbia Valley RCMP.

Columbia Valley RCMP are asking for help to find a man and his dog who were reported missing on Tuesday after going for a walk.

Martin Baker, along with his pitbull, Rusty, left his home in Wilmer on Tuesday, Sept. 2, to go for a walk at 8 a.m., which typically lasts an hour.

Police were called in the afternoon when he failed to return home and a search began throughout the evening, with support from Columbia Valley, Cranbrook and Kimberley search and rescue volunteers.

The search resumed Wednesday morning, according to an RCMP press release.

“Police are very concerned for Martin’s health and well-being and the well-being of his dog, as friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for so long,” reads the release.

Baker is described as:

• Caucasian man

• 55 years old

• 5 foot, six inches

• 141 pounds

• brown hair

• blue eyes

Baker was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a dark coloured baseball cap and glasses. Searchers are investigating a possible sighting of a dog in the Bruce Creek Forest Service Road area, and police are asking any residents to report possible sightings of Rusty.



trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.