Cominco Gardens set back due to snow

Spring blooms at the garden are buried under snow this year. Bulletin file

With the never-ending winter Kimberley seems to be experiencing, Cominco Gardens is set back a few weeks from their typical spring start.

Head Gardener Dan Matheson says that he’s up to is waist in snow trying to prepare for the season and he’s “never seen anything like this before” in the many years he has worked there.

“People are certainly welcome to come up and see the tulips that are trying to come out of the ground,” laughed Matheson. “I would say there’s upwards of 70 centimetres of snow in some areas still.”

Matheson explained that he and his employees would typically be starting work this week or next, however unless the snow melts quickly, things will have to be pushed back a few more weeks.

“It’s unprecedented, especially for mid-April,” said Matheson. “It’s bizarre.”

He explained that the snow is starting to melt in the gardens, however in most areas it is only clear where they have plowed.

Matheson says that he’s not too concerned despite the setback, as they can always “tack on more days” at the end of the year, and he’s hopeful things will start warming up quickly.