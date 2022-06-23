Coming warm weather could lead to higher stream flow in the East Kootenay over next few days

A map from the River Forecast Centre showing flood advisories. The entire East Kootenay and most of the West are under a High Stream Flow Advisory. The orange areas indicate slightly more at risk areas under Flood Watch and the red are Flood Warning. BC River Forecast Centre file.

As the spring freshet continues, and with warmer weather on the horizon, local officials are keep a close watch on stream flows.

Most of the Kootenays are under a High Streamflow Advisory, which means river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Loree Duczek from the Regional District of East Kootenay provided an update on the current situation Wednesday evening, June 22, 2022. She says the weather forecast looks like a 1-2-3 punch in the next few days, with unsettled conditions offering a chance at strong thunderstorms today, and then rising temperatures through the weekend.

“Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the entire East Kootenay as our first “hot spell” will settle into the region through the weekend and temperatures possibly into the low 30s Sunday and into early next week,” she said. “Due to the heat, we can expect to see additional high-elevation snow melt and potentially high streamflows.”

The RDEK continues to urge area residents to stay away from all waterways, creeks, and rivers, as conditions can change rapidly and banks can become unstable.

The RDEK is monitoring across the region and paying particular attention to Kootenay River flows, which remain high due to the freshet. Duczek says they are seeing those levels having an effect in the Cameron Pond and Wasa area.

• The Evacuation ALERT in the District of Sparwood remains in effect for Mountainview Mobile Home Park.

• Self-fill sandbag stations remain set up around the region and a full list can be found on the Emergency Information page on www.rdek.bc.ca

• Residents who see or are experiencing flooding, are asked to call the 24-hour emergency line 250-489-9677. Please Note: this is an emergency line only.

“We all need to continue to prepare for spring freshet conditions, with high/fast flowing water into next week and possibly beyond,” she said.

