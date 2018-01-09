Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Every year, Kimberey Alpine Resort thanks the community by offering one day of free skiing and riding to locals: Community Day.

This year, Community Day was held on Sunday, Jan. 7. Things got a little slushy as temperatures rose over the weekend, but fun was had by all, says Marketing Manager Megan Field.

Residents of Canal Flats, Skookumchuck, Meadowbrook, TaTa Creek, Kimberley, Marysville, Wasa, Wycliffe, Moyie, Wardner and Cranbrook all got to spend the day at the hill for free, with proof of local residency.

Burgers were sold for $2, supporting the Dreadnaught Ski Racing Volunteer Organization.

TELUS Winter Sports School also hosted lessons for beginner skiers and snowboarders, complete with free rentals.

 

Dreadnaught race organizers Donna Briggs and Lloyd Steeves. Every $2 burger sold at Community Day went towards funding this year’s races. (Megan Field file).

Ryan McKenzie file.

Ryan McKenzie file.

Ryan McKenzie file.

Ryan McKenzie file.

Ryan McKenzie file.

Previous story
Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale
Next story
Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

Just Posted

RDEK votes down new communications tower

Area C director Rob Gay says there was too much opposition from local residents.

Know it All

Kimberley Cranbrook entertainment listings

Community Day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Every year, Kimberey Alpine Resort thanks the community by offering one day… Continue reading

Cranbrook and Kimberley Christmas Bird Counts

Cranbrook and Kimberley Christmas Bird Counts

Sullivan Landing offering lots, homes for sale in Kimberley

Open House scheduled for Wednesday, January 17

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

China: Body found, tanker still on fire after sea collision

The U.S. Navy has joined the search for 32 crew members missing from the oil tanker that caught fire after colliding with a bulk freighter off China’s east coast

Trump gets a national anthem moment at football game

Most of the college football players remained in their locker rooms during the anthem

Most Read