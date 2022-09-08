A number of local community leaders and volunteers were recognized by Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison as part of the Platinum Jubilee making the 70th anniversary since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth 2. Trevor Crawley photo.

A number of local community leaders and volunteers were recognized by Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison as part of the Platinum Jubilee making the 70th anniversary since the coronation of Queen Elizabeth 2. Trevor Crawley photo.

Community leaders, volunteers recognized as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Numerous awards for Kimberley residents

As Canada marks the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth 2, Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison presented local community leaders and volunteers with special pins in recognition of their service.

The pins, created to celebrate the celebrate the 70th anniversary, or platinum jubilee, of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth 2, were presented to 25 people during a ceremony at the Royal Alexandra Hall on Tuesday.

The recipients featured a diverse cross section of community leaders and volunteers, as each were nominated anonymously and submitted through Morrison’s office.

A number of Kimberley residents were honoured including Mayor Don McCormick, city councillor and Military Ames member Kyle Dalum, Kimberley Heritage Museum curator Marie Stang, Military Ames founder Cindy Postnikoff, Kimberley Loan Cupboard coordinator Louanne Sanderson and long time Kimberley Arts super volunteer Carol Fergus.

Other area recipients included Cranbrook Mayor Lee Pratt, Shelley Balfour, Adam Stewart, Mario Scodellaro, D’Arcy Kennedy, Karin Penner, Penny Coyle, Vanessa Shropshire, Frances Miles, Mike Matejka, Terry Segarty, Rick Jensen, Tom Hradec, Chris Goodwin, Steven Hammond, Polly Sutherland, , Leslie Long, Mo Belding and Dorothy Ratch.

Congratulations to all.

