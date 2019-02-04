Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer was one of three people killed in Sunday’s derailment near Field, B.C. (Albe Bulmer/Facebook)

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

The three men who died after their train derailed near Field, B.C. in the early hours of Monday morning.

In a statement, CP Rail CEO Keith Creel said conductor Dylan Paradis, engineer Andrew Dockrell and trainee Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer died the train derailment east of Field at 1 a.m. M.S.T.

All three were from Calgary.

Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer’s father, Albe Bulmer, spoke about his loss in a Facebook post.

READ MORE : Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

“I am sad to report that I have lost one of the ‘jewels in my crown’ last night in a tragic accident while he was training to be a conductor for CP rail when the train he was on suddenly got away on him and his two coworkers,” Bulmer wrote.

“He will be sadly missed by me, his father and mentor, as he loved adventure and challenge as I do.”

Investigators said there was no threat to public safety from the freight train’s derailment and no dangerous goods were involved.

Transportation Safety Board investigators have been deployed to investigate the incident.

Julie Leroux, a spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Board said that between 40 and 60 cars derailed and one ended up in a creek, though no leaks were reported.

– with files from Jocelyn Doll, Revelstoke Review

