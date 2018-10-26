Conference connects classrooms to communities in the Columbia Basin

ʔaq̓am Nasuʔkin (Chief) Joe Pierre taking the time to greet each and every one of the 300 conference participants at the opening circle

After submitting their bid to host in 2012, the Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (CBEEN) was given the nod to host the 2018 Canadian Environmental Education Conference.

This conference was hosted on October 18-21 at the Ktunaxa Nation’s St. Eugene Resort, a former residential school turned resort and conference centre.

“CBEEN was delighted to win the bid to host the 2018 national conference”, said CBEEN Executive Director, Duncan Whittick. “This is the first time that this conference has come to our region, and we were honoured to host it in a place that the Ktunaxa people have turned from such a negative history into a place that is positive for the local community and educational for all Canadians. This event will launch a provincial conference that will come back to this region every four years.”

The 2018 conference featured over 100 workshops, sessions, field studies, presentations and outdoor learning opportunities. Keynotes included Ktunaxa Hereditary Chief Sophie Pierre, ‘aq’am Nasu’kin (Chief) Joe Pierre, Tewa Indigenous Scholar from New Mexico Dr. Gregory Cajete, BC Minister of Education Rob Fleming, Environmental Education Professor Dr. Rick Kool and Ktunaxa Nation Council Chair and BC Climate Solutions and Clean Growth Advisory Council Member, Kathryn Teneese. The spotlight also shone on the music of mountain-inspired band Shred Kelly, and Canada’s premiere environmental education musician, Remy Rodden.

‘aq’am Nasu’kin (Chief) Joe Pierre closed the conference reflecting on pop music lyrics “It’s something unpredictable. But in the end it’s right. I hope you had the time of your life.”

Local conference organizers were delighted by the high level of local support from organizations in the Columbia Basin such as College of the Rockies, Wildsight, Columbia Outdoor School, Columbia Basin Trust, Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program, Kootenay Savings Credit Union, Regional District of East Kootenay, City of Kimberley, St. Eugene Mission Resort, Kootenay Kwik Print and Kicking Horse Coffee. All school districts in the local region were partners in hosting this conference.