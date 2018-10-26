ʔaq̓am Nasuʔkin (Chief) Joe Pierre taking the time to greet each and every one of the 300 conference participants at the opening circle

Conference connects classrooms to communities in the Columbia Basin

Participants learn from the land and people of the Ktunaxa Nation

After submitting their bid to host in 2012, the Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network (CBEEN) was given the nod to host the 2018 Canadian Environmental Education Conference.

This conference was hosted on October 18-21 at the Ktunaxa Nation’s St. Eugene Resort, a former residential school turned resort and conference centre.

“CBEEN was delighted to win the bid to host the 2018 national conference”, said CBEEN Executive Director, Duncan Whittick. “This is the first time that this conference has come to our region, and we were honoured to host it in a place that the Ktunaxa people have turned from such a negative history into a place that is positive for the local community and educational for all Canadians. This event will launch a provincial conference that will come back to this region every four years.”

The 2018 conference featured over 100 workshops, sessions, field studies, presentations and outdoor learning opportunities. Keynotes included Ktunaxa Hereditary Chief Sophie Pierre, ‘aq’am Nasu’kin (Chief) Joe Pierre, Tewa Indigenous Scholar from New Mexico Dr. Gregory Cajete, BC Minister of Education Rob Fleming, Environmental Education Professor Dr. Rick Kool and Ktunaxa Nation Council Chair and BC Climate Solutions and Clean Growth Advisory Council Member, Kathryn Teneese. The spotlight also shone on the music of mountain-inspired band Shred Kelly, and Canada’s premiere environmental education musician, Remy Rodden.

‘aq’am Nasu’kin (Chief) Joe Pierre closed the conference reflecting on pop music lyrics “It’s something unpredictable. But in the end it’s right. I hope you had the time of your life.”

Local conference organizers were delighted by the high level of local support from organizations in the Columbia Basin such as College of the Rockies, Wildsight, Columbia Outdoor School, Columbia Basin Trust, Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program, Kootenay Savings Credit Union, Regional District of East Kootenay, City of Kimberley, St. Eugene Mission Resort, Kootenay Kwik Print and Kicking Horse Coffee. All school districts in the local region were partners in hosting this conference.

Previous story
New cell service coming to Highway of Tears
Next story
“This is Our Ice”

Just Posted

“This is Our Ice”

Green Bay Committee says we can do this as reach out campaign launches

Conference connects classrooms to communities in the Columbia Basin

Participants learn from the land and people of the Ktunaxa Nation

Bells of Christmas at Kimberley Sacred Heart Church

“Bells of Christmas!” Listen for the sound of the Church bells at… Continue reading

Mainstreams gets wetlands pilot program underway

Program was funded by BC Hydro in 2017 but delayed by floods and fires

City meeting with Teck to proceed with SunMine sale

Last week, Kimberley voters approved the sale of the SunMine to Teck… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

EMC meeting puts Teck’s environmental work in focus

Environmental Monitoring Committee hosts public meeting in Elkford; local conservationists divided

Review into prosecution of 2006 B.C. murder case results in 12 recommendations

Review was conducted into prosecution of Larry Darling in killing of ex-girlfriend Kristy Morrey

Tributes aside, retiring BC Lions’ coach focused on ‘winning the next game’

Wally Buono will end his CFL coaching career with at least one playoff game

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset First Nation was the only nation in B.C. still without cell service on the northern highway

Province says 83 groups have received boost from ‘inclusive child care’ fund

The B.C. government says 1,000 children will benefit from the funding, as part of a three-year, $30-million investment

Former premier W.A.C. Bennett may be haunting his old house

Brookside Manor, located in Kelowna, has a few weird stories associated with it

Experts say parents are first line of defence in preventing sexual abuse in sports

Breaking down the stigma surrounding these difficult discussions is one of the goals of October’s Child Abuse Prevention Month

B.C. Lions visit to Saskatchewan Roughriders a ‘playoff dress rehearsal’: coach

A win or tie for Saskatchewan on Saturday would also guarantee the team home-field advantage

Most Read