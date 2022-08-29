Connell Ridge fire south of Cranbrook now listed as ‘under control’

The fire has been removed as a fire of note from the BC Wildfire Service

As of Sunday, Aug. 28, the Connell Ridge fire 23 kilometres south of Cranbrook has been removed as a fire of note by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is now listed as ‘Under Control’ as of Monday, Aug. 29, at 1,719 hectares.

At this stage, suppression efforts have ensured the wildfire will not spread any further. BC Wildfire Service may continue to patrol the fire and extinguish hot-spots while moving gear, equipment and personnel to another incident.

BC Wildfire adds that resources will continue to action the fire, and the area restriction for the fire remains in effect.

This reduces the number of fires of note across the province to just two – the Keremeos Creek fire near Penticton and Weasel Creek southeast of Baynes Lake.

READ: B.C. wildfires: Fires of note reduced to 2

There were a few new lightning-caused fire starts in the Cranbrook/Kimberley area over the weekend, all of which were actioned quickly and are either being held, under control or out. Some have already been removed from the BC Wildfire Service map.

The Echo Lake fire broke out on Friday, Aug. 26 and is classified as being held. BC Wildfire reports that the fire is spot sized.

The Kootenay River fire near the Aq’am community is now also listed as under control at 3.08 hectares.

The Horseshoe Lake fire, discovered on Aug. 23, is estimated at two hectares and listed as out of control.

The Mount Evans fire southwest of Kimberley is also listed as out of control and at 53.4 hectares.

Currently, there are three area restrictions in the Southeast Fire Centre in vicinities of the Briggs Creek, Connell Ridge and Weasel Creek wildfires.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter