Crew members at a watercraft inspection site in Golden decontaminated a boat from Ontario that had invasive mussels on board. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Crew members at a watercraft inspection site in Golden decontaminated a boat from Ontario that had invasive mussels on board. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Conservation dog detects invasive mussels on boat bound for B.C. waters

Boat quarantined for 30 days, owner fined $230

A B.C. Conservation Officer Service dog named Kilo was responsible for stopping a boat riddled with invasive muscles from entering B.C. waters recently.

The boat has arrived from Ontario and was stopped at a watercraft inspection station in Golden when Kilo indicated to the conservation crew that something unwanted may be on board. The dog’s hunch was proven correct when crew members discovered invasive mussels clinging to the vessel.

The crew sprayed down and decontaminated the boat and ordered that it be quarantined for 30 days. They also issued the owner a $230 violation ticket for the possession and unlawful transport of a prohibited species.

The conservation service has two dogs specially trained in detecting invasive mussels. This proves useful when the shellfish manage to hide in hard-t0-find places, such as internal engine parts.

Quagga and zebra mussels are not native to North America and are classified as an invasive species. They are known to be present in Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba so far. If they were to spread in B.C., the conservation service says the mussels would threaten aquatic food webs and damage water infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Climate change feeds billion-dollar global invasive species problem

Conservation

Previous story
Overdoses from smoking toxic drugs outpace B.C. prevention sites

Just Posted

B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a press conference Thursday the Ministry and Grand Forks city staff are working to address the recent emergency room closure and recruit and retain more health care professionals as the province looks toward the coming flu and COVID season, as well as permanent solutions. Photo: Gazette files
Province working to address Grand Forks emergency room closure

The Kimberley Fire Department held their annual Open House event outside the station on Thursday, Sept. 28. Paul Rodgers photos.
Kimberley Fire Department hosts annual open house

In honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Silver Creek Elementary School (SCEC) will be hosting the Project Heart Canoe — a canoe of student created artwork that honours residential school survivors and expresses a message of healing. (Project Heart Canoe)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the history of Canada’s residential schools?

Kimberley City Council has unanimously approved expanding three of the city’s transit routes, with added service hours and additional vehicles included in proposal. Paul Rodgers file.
Council approves Kimberley expansion proposal