UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

CASTLEGAR — The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced that a charge of manslaughter using a firearm has been approved against a member of the West Kootenay Traffic Unit of the RCMP in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey during an attempted traffic stop near Castlegar on Jan. 29, 2015.

Cst. Jason Tait will make his first appearance in Castlegar Provincial Court on April 30, 2018.

The charges came more than three years after the incident and after a lengthy investigation by the Independent Investigation Office.

According to a BCPS press release, the charges were approved following a complete review of the available evidence by senior Crown Counsel. The release also stated that the investigation and charge assessment process were protracted due to the complexities of the evidentiary issues in the case and the requirement for further investigation and analysis.

The incident occurred as Castlegar RCMP and West Kootenay Traffic Services were acting on a complaint regarding an impaired driver in the Castlegar area.

Police eventually located the alleged impaired driver on the Kinnaird Bridge in south Castlegar. During the traffic stop matters escalated and the RCMP officer fired his service pistol at the suspect.

Edey’s mother Deborah Edey was pleased with the news but thought the charge should have been more severe.

“I am very happy, his kids are very happy,” said Edey. “It could have been a better charge, but I will take that — whatever we can get at this point. It has been a long three years.”

“I am thankful to the Crown and the IIO for the hard work they have put in. Now we just need to make sure the officer now is found guilty in court,” she said.

Edey plans to continue with the civil claim she filed in 2016 against the officer involved.

Edey’s lawyer confirmed the announcement does not interfere with their case going forward.

Previous story
B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’
Next story
B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Just Posted

KAC hosts Ground Breaking Ceremony for accessibility lift

The Kimberley Arts Council (KAC) held a Ground Breaking Ceremony on Thursday,… Continue reading

Uncertainty remains, Clovechok says

The speculation tax may have been tweaked, but it doesn’t lessen uncertainty

PHOTOS: Grizzlies claw back

The Grizzlies keep their KIJHL championship dreams alive with a decisive game three victory

KRRG’s 3rd Annual Spaghetti Supper

At any given time there are 50 to 60 families awaiting an… Continue reading

Revelstoke Grizzlies notch 4-1 Game 3 win over Kimberley Dynamiters

The Revelstoke Grizzlies enjoyed returning to the friendly confines of their own… Continue reading

VIDEO: Kimberley Alpine Resort helicopter Easter egg drop

For the first time in their history, Kimberley Alpine Resort conducted a… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

UPDATE: Shooter believed dead, several injured in YouTube HQ shooting

San Bruno police asking people to stay away

VIDEO: Mounties probe theft of baby food delivery from Richmond home

Cpl. Dennis Hwang said that having security measures reduces the chance of theft

Most Read