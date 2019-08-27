Construction detour on 4th Avenue for the next two weeks

The long summer of construction delays to and from Townsite has moved into its next phase, and this will involve a temporary road closure and detour.

As of Tuesday, August 27, 2019, the road will close beginning at 4th Avenue and Creston Street, with traffic being detoured onto Creston Street to 5th Avenue, then moving to Trail Street, and then to McDougall Crescent, where vehicles can once again pick up 4th Avenue.

The road closure and detour is expected to last about two weeks.

Motorists are asked to obey all road signs and respect all city and contractor crews working the areas.

To keep up to date on the project, visit kimberley.ca for further updates.



