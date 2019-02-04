President of New Dawn Developments Chad Jensen, President of the Kimberley Seniors Housing Society Rick Rausch, Director of Regional Development for BC Housing Dana Locke, Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick and David Biggs of the Kimberley Seniors Project Society pose for a photo at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Construction officially begins on Church Street affordable housing in Kimberley

After many years of anticipation and hard work, construction on the Church Avenue development has officially begun. The Kimberley Seniors Project Society (KSPS) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 to celebrate the new development.

Local dignitaries, members of the Seniors Project Society and representatives from BC Housing and Columbia Basin Trust were all present at the ceremony to celebrate the 12 new affordable family townhomes that are already under construction.

Dana Locke Director of Regional Development for BC Housing says the development will “make a real difference in the community”.

“It has been a long haul for the [Kimberley Seniors Project] Society to get to where we are today with the building. Today is the day we get to celebrate the fruits of our labour and the hard work that everyone has done,” said Locke. “This is a project that is an example of why I always say small communities get it done.”

She adds that the new housing site brings 12 new family housing units to Kimberley thanks to funding from several different areas.

“The government of Canada and BC provided a combined investment of nearly $1.6 million for the project,” Locke explained. “The Columbia Basin Trust provided $697,000 through the partnership agreement that BC Housing and CBT have – the Columbia Basin Investment in affordable housing program.”

The project also received $100,000 from BC Housing’s endowment fund.

New Dawn Developments is building the 12-unit rental complex that will see three separate buildings, each with four-unit multi-family dwellings, that will be managed by the KSPS as rental housing. The current development plan proposes to provide six two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units with 18 uncovered stalls located within the existing Church Ave. layout. Construction is underway and the anticipated completion date is November 1 of this year.

“The term affordable has really been a moving target over the years, particularly as the supply of rental housing in Kimberley has become so tight,” said Mayor Don McCormick. “The vision that the society had all these years remains in tact, which is housing for those that are struggling to keep up financially through circumstances that are beyond their immediate control. Thank you, on behalf of the City of Kimberley, for all that you do for the community. We look forward to getting it completed soon.”

Rick Rausch, President of the Kimberley Seniors Housing Society thanked all those involved. He says the City of Kimberley deserves special recognition for their “complete and unwavering support”.

“I want to say a special mention to Mr. [David] Biggs. Without him none of this would be possible,” said Rausch. “He’s been tireless and has spent countless hours, he’s navigated through all of the complexities and has brought us to where we are today. The first pioneer lodge serviced this community for over 50 years and we hope the second one will do the same for the next 50.”

 

President of the Kimberley Seniors Housing Society Rick Rausch, Director of Regional Development for BC Housing Dana Locke and Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick pose for a photo at the Church Avenue development groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

New Dawn has already begun construction of the development. It is expected to be completed by November of this year. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Previous story
Three killed in train derailment near Field, B.C.
Next story
Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Just Posted

Construction officially begins on Church Street affordable housing in Kimberley

After many years of anticipation and hard work, construction on the Church… Continue reading

Great Scot. Kimberley/Cranbrook celebrate Robbie Burns Night

The Scots came out in full force for Robbie Burns Night at… Continue reading

Break in at Wasa business over weekend

Two, as yet unknown suspects brok into a business in Wasa on… Continue reading

Early morning impaired driver in Kimberley

The Kimberley RCMP did conduct road checks over the weekend — three… Continue reading

Red hot Kimberley Dynamiters keep on winning

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters continue to be red hot in the… Continue reading

Regional news recap

The top news stories this week across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Conductor trainee ID’ed as CP train derailment victim

Daniel Waldenberge Bulmer was killed in Sunday’s derailment

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

B.C. dirt bikers unite to replace young boy’s stolen bike

GoFundMe for Lower Mainland child’s stolen bike almost at goal in just 72 hours

Most Read